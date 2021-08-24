Multiple Waterspouts Reported in Florida Panhandle

Waterspout sightings were reported near Laguna Beach, Florida, on August 24, as a special marine warning was issued for the coastal area.

This footage filmed by Jody Williams, who said it was taken in Laguna Beach near the west end of Panama City Beach, shows a waterspout dissipating as winds fan nearby trees.

Multiple formations were spotted near open water, making them less destructive than “tornadic” waterspouts that form over land, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Jody Williams via Storyful