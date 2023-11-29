Multiple vigils held in Burlington in light of recent shooting attack of 3 Palestinian students
Multiple vigils held in Burlington in light of recent shooting attack of 3 Palestinian students
Multiple vigils held in Burlington in light of recent shooting attack of 3 Palestinian students
Rostyslav Lavrov was taken to Crimea but escaped, then sent a mocking photo to a Russian police officer from Kyiv, The Washington Post reported.
The former WWE Diva was involved in a collision that killed a 75-year-old man in Florida in 2022.
The slow-motion car crash that has been Justin Trudeau’s time as prime minister of Canada appears to be nearing its merciful conclusion. It is difficult to see how he can go on much longer, lurching from one controversy to the next, vacuously mugging for the camera as he muddles through another awkward press conference with his deer-in-the-headlights gaze, repeating himself in French translation to take up more time, ensuring that he says as little as possible to a country that has stopped liste
The murder of a 16-year-old boy could prove a “tipping point for French society”, Emmanuel Macron’s government warned as civilians were told not to take the law into their own hands.
Wameed Ateyah, a former doctor who practiced in a village north of Toronto, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting patients between 2008 and 2017, York Regional Police say. Ateyah, who is 52-years-old and practiced in Schomberg,Ont., was sentenced to nine years, less five days, of pre-trial custody on Nov. 23. In September, he was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault and a count of sexual exploitation. The investigation into Ateyah
The Fox Business host floated another conspiracy theory littering the presidential race.
Tribal elders allegedly ordered the killing after the woman appeared in a photo that was doctored.
A Winnipeg police officer fatally shot a man when he was pinned by a car during a traffic stop, police say.An officer pulled a vehicle over around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive, the Winnipeg Police Service said in its notification to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which was also sent to news media.When the officer was outside the cruiser, the other vehicle attempted to leave and pinned the officer, the notification says.The officer fired his gun, s
In the first of two trials of people involved in the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in a Paris suburb in 2020, six teenagers will appear Monday in juvenile court. Five of the teenagers have been charged with criminal conspiracy with intent to cause violence for having accepted money to identify Paty to Abdoullakh Anzorov, who then stabbed and him near the school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.Anzorov, who was 18 at the time and shot dead by police at the scene, murdered Paty after messages spread
A judge on Monday rejected Donald Trump’s request to see records from the congressional investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which the former president said may be relevant to his defense against election interference charges. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington found that Trump "has not sufficiently justified his requests" for information tied to the Democratic-led House of Representatives probe, which concluded in 2022. Trump sought to subpoena materials that his lawyers said were "missing" from the House investigation, including transcripts and video recordings of interviews with law enforcement officials.
PRINCE GEORGE — Parents of a 12-year-old boy who killed himself last month after falling prey to online sextortion are urging others to talk to their kids to make sure they don't also become victims of internet "predators." "They're just, they're not built for problems like this. They're not built for adult problems in a kid's world," Carson Cleland's father, Ryan Cleland, told CKPG, a television station in Prince George, B.C. Mounties in Prince George issued a statement Monday, more than six we
Two other teenagers were found guilty of conspiracy to murder after Kelvin Ward, 50, was left to die in the street.
An Israeli official on Monday said Elon Musk had agreed to stipulations that Starlink satellites can operate in Gaza only with Israel's approval.
“Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current.”
The Utah Republican had amplified a false claim that a Trump supporter at the U.S. Capitol riot was actually an undercover government agent.
Georgia prosecutors in former President Donald Trump’s election interference racketeering case reportedly say they will not consider plea deals for codefendants Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani — or Trump himself. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has decided to proceed to try Trump and his two top lieutenants as the alleged ringleaders of his plot to steal the 2020 election in the Peach ...
"'For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.' That is how Donald Trump has operated," the MSNBC host said.
Six teenagers go on trial Monday in Paris for their alleged roles in the beheading of a teacher who showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class, a killing that led authorities to reaffirm France's cherished rights of expression and secularism. Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was killed on Oct. 16, 2020, near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. Paty’s name was disclosed on social media after a class debate on free expression during which he showed caricatures published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which triggered a newsroom massacre by extremists in January 2015.
“This is what authoritarians do. This is what fascists do,” said Michael Beschloss, who explained why the former president must be taken at his word.
Former sheriff’s deputy Jay Allen Rotter was convicted of shooting his girlfriend, Leslie Lynn Hartman, with his service weapon in August 2020