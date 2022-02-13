Multiple Vehicles Involved in Pileup on Michigan Highway

Multiple vehicles were involved in a pileup near Farmington Hills, Michigan, on Sunday, February 13, as severe winter weather swept parts of the state.

This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by Matthew Hutchison, shows a number of vehicles in gridlock on Interstate 696 near Farmington Hills and officials on the scene.

Other social media footage on Sunday showed officials and cars strewn on the same interstate.

Michigan State Police said conditions were expected to last through the evening and advised drivers to drive slowly. Credit: Matthew Hutchison via Storyful