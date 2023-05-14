Multiple tornadoes reported across Iowa; forecast calls for more rain
The Chicago River's rebirth has allowed a giant snapping turtle to thrive in the once-toxic water, earning 'Chonkasaurus' some fans.
A strong El Niño could send global average temperatures soaring to a record high. Here's what to know about the developing climate pattern.
White sharks get their name from the color of their underbelly, experts say.
Polar bear "jail" is a holding facility in Churchill, Canada, where humans and bears live among each other. It has saved many bear and human lives.
They were born and raised in captivity, but as they slowly slithered away from their handlers and disappeared into gopher holes in the Kisatchie National Forest, the group of Louisiana pine snakes appeared to be right at home. The five pine snakes bred at the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee were released into the Kisatchie in early May as part of an ongoing conservation effort involving zoos in Memphis, New Orleans and two Texas cities, Fort Worth and Lufkin. This year, more than 100 pine snakes — a species the federal government lists as threatened — will be released into the central Louisiana forest.
“In case you were looking for a sign to lock your car doors — this is it,” Colorado officials said.
“We couldn’t quite believe this ourselves,” police said.
“A vast majority of that water that was stored up in the Sierra as snow is still there. It has not melted yet.”
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon in the Plumas County area but could be felt across Northern California. Then Friday morning, many in Northern California were jolted out of bed after another quake struck Plumas County around 3:18 a.m.
“It felt like I was living in a National Geographic moment,” the photographer said.
As a result of heavy smoke and fog, a massive multi-car collision consisting of more than 30 vehicles occurred Friday morning. The Global 1 helicopter captured the scene on Highway 14 in Strathcona County.
The northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, have been appearing more frequently in the night sky over the United States recently. Here's why.
74 wildfires are burning in Alberta, with 20 considered out of control, a fire information officer said early Friday.
The rugged Mammoth has a built-in bear spray system and is available with bulletproof armor.
The wayward alligator was spotted in the ocean waters surrounding Alabama's Dauphin Island
Ella Reed, 13, was bitten a number of times by what she thinks was a 4-foot bull shark in the ocean in Florida, WPTV reported.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's main oil-producing province of Alberta faces an upsurge in wildfire activity as western Canada swelters in hot, dry weather and blazes keep thousands from their homes. Special alerts have been declared across western Canada, and officials urged vigilance with temperatures in some areas forecast to hit 30° Celsius (86°F), 10 to 15 degrees above normal. As of Saturday afternoon there were 83 active wildfires in Alberta, 21 of them out of control, according to authorities.
Zoo celebrates 'baby boom' with new births of endangered horses and penguinsWhipsnade Zoo
Beachgoers in Papamoa, New Zealand, were simultaneously fascinated and disgusted after coming across a huge log covered in seaweed and gooseneck barnacles.Kyley Bernard told Storyful that she and her partner were walking along the beach a couple of days after a storm had hit the area when they came across the strange scene.“We were totally bewildered, as we hadn’t seen anything like it before,” she said.Her video shows the large piece of wood covered in what she said looked like “worms or tentacles with shells on the end.”In the video, Bernard can be seen gently poking a mollusk, and exclaiming “Yuck!” after watching the living organism shrink back into its shell at her contact.“There were lots of different opinions on what it may have been,” she said. “The consensus was that they were gooseneck barnacles.”The weird-looking creatures are considered a seafood delicacy and reportedly sell for about $125 per pound. Credit: Kyley Bernard via Storyful
Toronto city council has declared homelessness an emergency in the city and has agreed to change when warming centres are activated in winter months. At its meeting Friday, council voted to open warming centres when the temperature falls to –5 C or colder or when Environment Canada issues freezing rain, snow squall, winter storm, snowfall and blizzard warnings. Previously, the city opened warming centres when the temperature dipped to –15 C or the wind chill made it feel like –20 C, and when the