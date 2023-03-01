Multiple Russian Armored Vehicles Destroyed in Single Battle, Ukrainian Brigade Says

As many as eight Russian armored vehicles, including five tanks, were destroyed in a single battle near Maryinka in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, a brigade deployed to the area said on February 28.

Footage released by Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault Brigade is described as showing the unit intercepting the Russian armoured vehicles.

“Recently, the enemy launched a massive assault on Ukrainian positions using more than a dozen armored vehicles,” the brigade said, adding that it repelled the offensive using a Javelin system and artillery.

A little under an hour’s drive from the Russian-controlled stronghold and regional capital Donetsk, much of Maryinka has been reduced to rubble after months of nonstop fighting. Credit: 79th Air Assault Brigade (Ukraine) via Storyful