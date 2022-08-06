Multiple Reports Say Actor Anne Heche Critically Injured in Fiery Crash After Car Drives Into LA House

Actor Anne Heche was critically injured when her car drove into a house in Los Angeles, California, before bursting into flames on August 5, according to reports citing “a person with knowledge of the matter” and unnamed “sources,” respectively.

ABC 7 cited records from the California Department of Motor Vehicles and police sources as saying “the car involved in the incident, a Mini Cooper, is registered to Heche.” The Los Angeles Times also reported that law enforcement officials confirmed Heche was the registered owner of the vehicle. CNN reported that “a person with knowledge of the matter told CNN the driver was actress Anne Heche.” NBC Los Angeles cited unnamed sources in its report identifying Heche as the driver.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Public Information Officer Erik Scott released footage relating to the incident. The LAFD said a “solo passenger vehicle struck and came to rest well within a 738 square foot two-story home (built 1952), causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival.”

“59 Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition,” the LAFD said. No other injuries were reported. Credit: PIOErikScott via Storyful

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • SC Sen. Graham’s 2020 election phone calls ‘far outside the norm,’ Georgia prosecutor says

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said in a court document that Sen. Lindsey Graham called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “to further his personal, political interest alone.”

  • Boy, 15, stabbed to death as witnesses describe 'gang of 70 youths'

    A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in north London, with police appealing to witnesses who may have seen the attack. Officers were called to Highbury Fields, Islington, just before 9pm on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said. There have been no arrests and inquiries into the circumstances are continuing, Scotland Yard said as it launched a murder investigation, led by Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke.

  • Trump misgenders Lia Thomas, goes on tirade about transgender athletes in Wisconsin

    The transgender swimmer has become a point of ire for many conservatives.

  • Actress Anne Heche Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Brutal Crash in L.A., Reports Say

    via YouTube / Fox 11Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized in critical condition after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spre

  • Kylie Jenner Goes Out in London, Plus Christina Aguilera, LL Cool J, Gigi Hadid and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Canadian researchers find new way to treat strokes with 'breakthrough' study

    A two-year study found a new way to treat people who suffer from the most common type of stroke.

  • Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Will Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas

    After things got "very tense" during the RHONJ season 12 reunion, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are skipping his sister Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas

  • Why Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Broke Up So Suddenly

    Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up after almost a year of dating—here's why.

  • Sources expect LeBron James to sign a two-year extension with Lakers with player option on Year 2

    LeBron James has three options with the Lakers' extension offer: 1) Ignore it, don't sign it, and become a free agent next summer. 2) Sign it for the full two years and lock himself in with the Lakers until age 40. 3) Sign for one additional year, ...

  • Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes

    Israeli jets pounded militant targets in Gaza on Saturday and rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted, raising fears of an escalation after a wave of Israeli airstrikes on the coastal enclave killed at least 12 people, including a senior militant and a 5-year-old girl. The fighting began with Israel's killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in a strike Friday. Gaza's Hamas rulers so far appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict, keeping its intensity somewhat contained, for now.

  • Man who stabbed neighbour to death for finding his son's motorbike noise annoying found guilty of murder

    A man who stabbed his neighbour to death after getting annoyed at his son revving a motorbike has been found guilty of murder. Jamie Crosbie, 48, was found guilty by a jury at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday for stabbing 41-year-old Dean Allsop 17 times after Dean's son Mikey had revved the engine last year.

  • Heather Rae El Moussa Reunites with Husband Tarek After Admitting to Having 'Separation Anxiety'

    "Kissing and loving on his baby boy," Heather Rae El Moussa wrote in her Instagram Story as husband Tarek placed his head on her baby bump

  • Blinken: China should not hold global concerns 'hostage'

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that China should not hold hostage talks on important global matters such as the climate crisis, after Beijing cut off contacts with Washington in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week. Blinken spoke in an online news conference with his Philippine counterpart in Manila after meeting newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other top officials, as relations between Washington and Beijing plummeted to their worst level in years.

  • Anne Heche: Actress critically hurt after her car crashes into house and bursts into flames

    American actress Anne Heche has been critically injured after her car crashed into a house in Los Angeles and burst into flames. According to NBCLA, the driver was speeding down a residential street - and the blue Mini Cooper drove 30ft into a two-storey home in Mar Vista. Local media reports suggest the 53-year-old has suffered severe burns.

  • Watchdog investigating after police shoot man in Greenwich

    Police were responding to multiple 999 reports of a man with a firearm in Creek Road.

  • List of students alleging abuse at Sask. Christian school growing rapidly

    The chorus of former students from a private Saskatoon Christian school with stories of abuse and degradation is growing. They include children and grandchildren of top officials from Christian Centre Academy and the adjacent Saskatoon Christian Centre Church. The school is now known as Legacy Christian Academy. The church has also undergone a name change, to Mile Two Church. "This place has left a long trail of abused and damaged people. I'm glad we got out of that cult-ish community," said 19-

  • Quebec woman upset after pharmacist denies her morning-after pill due to his religious beliefs

    A young woman from Saguenay, Que., says she left a local pharmacy feeling shamed after a pharmacist refused to sell her emergency oral contraception, better known as the morning-after pill, because it went against his religious beliefs. "I felt bad, I felt really judged," said the 24-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal. The woman said the pharmacist told her prescribing her the pill "was not in his values" and told her to either go to another store or wait around f

  • Murder investigation launched after 15-year-old boy stabbed in London

    Police have launched a murder investigation following the stabbing of a boy, believed to be a 15-year-old, in London. New Scotland Yard said officers and paramedics were called to Highbury Fields park in north London just before 9pm on Thursday. A boy was found with stab wounds.

  • Anne Heche Hospitalized After Fiery Car Crash In Los Angeles

    Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized in critical condition with burns after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, Deadline has confirmed. The news was first reported by TMZ. The crash occurred at 10:55 AM Friday in the Mar Vista area of L.A., according to police. “The vehicle was heading east on Preston Way […]

  • Montreal woman scammed out of almost $10K in taxi debit fraud

    In hindsight, Donna Rindress says there was a clear red flag during her taxi ride home last week that ended with her bank account drained and her life upended. After a night out with friends, the Montreal woman hailed a cab at Bishop Street and Ste-Catherine Street West. She said the ride seemed completely normal — in fact, even better than usual. "He was so nice. He was more helpful than any taxi driver I've ever had. Maybe that should have triggered something," said Rindress, who uses an elect