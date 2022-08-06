Multiple Reports Say Actor Anne Heche Critically Injured in Fiery Crash After Car Drives Into LA House

Actor Anne Heche was critically injured when her car drove into a house in Los Angeles, California, before bursting into flames on August 5, according to reports citing “a person with knowledge of the matter” and unnamed “sources,” respectively.

ABC 7 cited records from the California Department of Motor Vehicles and police sources as saying “the car involved in the incident, a Mini Cooper, is registered to Heche.” The Los Angeles Times also reported that law enforcement officials confirmed Heche was the registered owner of the vehicle. CNN reported that “a person with knowledge of the matter told CNN the driver was actress Anne Heche.” NBC Los Angeles cited unnamed sources in its report identifying Heche as the driver.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Public Information Officer Erik Scott released footage relating to the incident. The LAFD said a “solo passenger vehicle struck and came to rest well within a 738 square foot two-story home (built 1952), causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival.”

“59 Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition,” the LAFD said. No other injuries were reported. Credit: PIOErikScott via Storyful