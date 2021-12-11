Multiple People Trapped After Structural Collapse at Amazon Warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois

Emergency teams were responding to a partial structure collapse at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 10, after a tornado ripped through the area.

The Collinsville Emergency Management Agency said the collapse was a mass casualty incident, and that there were “multiple subjects trapped” inside the warehouse.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado was east of Edwardsville, and multiple areas were under a tornado warning.

This footage, filmed by Austin Drach, shows part of the damaged building, as emergency crews attend the scene.

This is a developing story. Credit: Austin Drach via Storyful