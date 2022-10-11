Multiple People Reported Dead as Tropical Storm Julia Hits El Salvador

At least 10 people died as Tropical Storm Julia impacted El Salvador, on Monday, October 10, according to local authorities.

Proteccion Civil de El Salvador said the death toll included five members of the armed forces who died in the line of duty.

The Ministry of Environment said Julia had been downgraded to a tropical depression on October 10 but forecasted continued rains and storms across El Salvador throughout the day.

The Ministry also warned residents to remain vigilant on Monday night, as severe flash flooding was expected to continue over the next 24 hours.

Footage posted to Twitter by the Salvadoran Red Cross shows authorities conducting flood rescue operations in the Colonia Carrillo area of San Miguel. Credit: @CruzRojaSal via Storyful