Multiple People Reported Dead in Strike on Kherson City, Officials Say

At least seven people were killed and 21 others were injured in an attack in Ukraine’s Kherson city on Thursday, November 24, officials said.

The head of Kherson’s military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said Russian forces shelled a residential area of ​Kherson at 5pm on Thursday.

A high-rise building caught fire due to shelling and a children’s playground was also hit, Yanushevich said on Telegram.

On November 11, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said Russian forces had retreated from Kherson and Ukrainian forces had regained control of the city. Credit: Yaroslav Yanushevich via Storyful

