Multiple People Killed in Shooting at Indianapolis Mall

At least four people were killed and two others left injured in a shooting at a mall in metropolitan Indianapolis on July 17, Police said.

Chief Jim Ison of Greenwood Police Department said the suspect entered Greenwood Park Mall’s food court with a rifle and multiple magazines of ammunition, and opened fire. Investigators believed the suspect was shot dead by an armed witness, Ison said.

The suspect’s identity or motive was unknown.

Footage by Francisco Jimenez shows police vehicles outside the mall.

This is a developing story. Credit: Francisco Jimenez via Storyful