Multiple people injured at shooting at MSU
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 is very contagious, meaning everyone is at risk for infection even if you've already had COVID. Here's what that means.
Tests in lab dishes found that flowers of tall goldenrod and a part of eagle fern both blocked SARS-CoV-2 (the virus which causes COVID) from entering human cells.
If you struggle with sleep, a magnesium supplement may help. Here’s how it works, who should consider taking it, and side effects to consider.
‘I’d heard of people having plum or apple-sized tumours and I had a pea. So, I thought ‘I have a pea, I can do this’.
Rachel Recchia, 26, said she’s hopefully getting a breast reduction next month after wanting the surgery since she was 17
Taking vitamin D when you have prediabetes may lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to new research. Experts explain why the vitamin helps.
Pancreatic cancer rates are rising fastest in younger women, new research has shown, amid concern that unhealthy lifestyles may be to blame.
Stanger admitted to taking Ozempic and Mounjaro, although the drugs are indicated for type 2 diabetes
“Why does no one talk about these?” Iyanna McNeely said after revealing she was in the hospital to treat a Bartholin cyst
Darina was given the all-clear in December 2019, but two years later her cancer returned, spreading to her liver, spine, lymph nodes and bones
Are you reading this over the breakfast table, a bacon sarnie in one hand, a cold glass of juice in the other? Or perhaps pursuing the site in the evening, and are waiting for the microwave to ping, and release your favourite ready meal? Either way, the following news is likely to leave a bad taste in your mouth.
On Thursday night, Michel Brown was working as a care aide in the triage waiting room at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops when she heard a man swearing. Brown asked the man not to swear. She says the man got up to leave, and when he passed her, he turned around and allegedly punched her in the face. "I was in complete shock," said Brown, who has worked at the hospital for more than a year. "I had been sworn at many times, but I've never been punched in the face." Kamloops RCMP confirmed Camille
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford made "specific recommendations" on the sustainability of a new health-care deal, his office said Monday, as the country's premiers agreed to formally accept Ottawa's offer. Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, the chair for the group of premiers known as the Council of the Federation, said they agreed to accept the deal but will also insist the money continue to flow for more than 10 years. The premiers met virtually Monday, nearly a week after Ottawa offered m
Over the last few months, Canadians have been hearing about the spread of H5N1 avian flu as it takes an enormous toll on poultry farms across the country. It's a virus that has also gained a global foothold. The World Health Organization says although H5N1 has "spread widely in wild birds and poultry for 25 years," there are now several international reports of spillover infections to mammals — including minks, otters, foxes and sea lions. That has sparked concerns that humans could be next and
Some of the things that turn people off about family medicine are exactly the aspects of the specialty that excite Montana Hackett. "You get to see people from all backgrounds, from the moment they're born all the way through every part of their life, and you get to create those longitudinal relationships with them," said Hackett, a fourth-year med student at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University. "The thing about family medicine is that the clinical breadth that yo
Neil Young will perform in April at an autism charity concert, his first live show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
How a toddler responds to baby talk could help diagnose autism years before symptoms begin, according to new research.
Many faith leaders are fighting for abortion access and against a narrative they say conflates religion and anti-abortion views.
FREDERICTON — The president of one of New Brunswick's two major health authorities says staff recruitment and retention is the biggest concern faced by the organization. Margaret Melanson of Horizon Health Network says staff schedules — which often leave little room for work-life balance — are one of the main reasons causing nurses to quit. Melanson boasted to reporters about the millions of dollars being spent on the network's 12 hospitals and more than 100 medical facilities, clinics and offic
Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, a federal judge in Texas who is hearing the abortion case, has been described as a "Christian rights activist."