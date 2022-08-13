Multiple People Injured as Car Crashes Into Arlington Pub

At least 14 people were injured after a car crashed into a pub and caused a building fire in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, August 11, police said.

According to the Arlington County Fire Department, eight people were transferred to hospital after the crash which took place at Ireland’s Four Courts pub.

Four people were in critical condition and four had non life-threatening injuries, the department said. Six others were treated at the scene and released.

“Building engineers evaluated the structure and determined it was structurally sound but could not be reoccupied,” police said on Twitter. An investigation was ongoing, they said.

This footage filmed by Kevin M Morris shows emergency vehicles at the scene, as smoke rises from the fire. Credit: Kevin M Morris via Storyful