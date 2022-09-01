Multiple Ohio Counties Confirm Cases of 'Zombie Deer'

A deer found displaying symptoms of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) was euthanized on Sunday, August 28, in Oxford, Ohio, according to an Oxford City Police Department statement shared with Storyful.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), EHD is caused by the bite of an infected midge and is one of the most common diseases among white-tailed deer in the United States. The ODNR said the disease does not impact humans.

Local news reported that deer with EHD, also known as “zombie deer," have been found across 13 counties in Ohio.

The ODNR said it is seeking reports of dead or sick deer to help track potential disease outbreaks.

This footage shows the deer lying on a lawn as an officer approaches. Credit: Oxford City Police Department via Storyful