Multiple Lightning Strikes Illuminate Oklahoma Night Sky

Multiple lightning strikes were seen illuminating the night sky as thunderstorms moved through central Oklahoma, on Saturday, May 6.

Video recorded by storm chaser Alex Diaz shows blue lightning shoot through storm clouds over Chickasha. Diaz told Storyful he had never seen as many repeated lightning flashes before.

“It was something unique that I was able to capture for the first time!” Diaz said. Credit: Alex Diaz via Storyful

