Multiple Killed in Shooting at Oregon Safeway Shopping Centre

Three people were dead, including the gunman, after a shooting at a shopping center in Bend, Oregon, on Sunday, August 29, local police said.

Police said that shortly after 7.00pm officers responded to multiple emergency calls reporting gunfire at Forum Shopping Center in Bend’s northeast. According to preliminary information, it’s alleged the suspect killed two people, one of whom died while being treated.

“Police found an additional person, believed to be the shooter, deceased in the store,” Police said. “Initial reports indicate that Bend Police did not fire any shots at the scene.”

Footage by Dave Felton shows a heavy police presence outside the shopping center. Credit: Dave Felton via Storyful