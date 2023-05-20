Multiple injured, suspect dead in DMAX facility shooting
Moraine police said a man entered the DMAX plant around 9 p.m. Thursday night. He allegedly shot two people before turning the gun on himself.
Ohio mother Judy Malinowski miraculously survived for almost two years after her boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her alight. Suffering unimaginable pain, she used that time to fight for other victims and record testimony in her own murder trial that sent her attacker to prison for life, writes Sheila Flynn
Dharmesh Patel was charged with three counts of attempted murder after his wife told authorities he purposefully drove the car off a 250-foot cliff.
A gas station clerk who locked a door during a dispute over a small purchase was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after the uproar led to the fatal shooting of another man. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed the charge against Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, of Hamtramck, in connection with the fatal May 6 shooting of Gregory Kelly, 37, of Detroit, who also was inside the gas station. Kelly and two other men inside the gas station repeatedly pleaded with Aiyash to unlock the door and let them out, Worthy said.
The alleged crime occurred in a suburb of Naples, Florida
A judge has rejected a plea from a disabled woman to shorten her three-year jail sentence over the death of a 77-year-old cyclist.
‘There’s a girl inside, and I strangled her,’ Arthur Jensen instantly confessed when police arrived on the scene
One of the men who killed Sgt. Andrew Harnett when fleeing a traffic stop has been granted day parole and will live in Calgary. On New Year's Eve 2020, Harnett was dragged 400 metres by a fleeing SUV before he was flung into oncoming traffic. The passenger in the SUV that night was Amir Abdulrahman, 21, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was handed a five-year sentence in January 2022. With about 18-months credit for the time he'd already served, Abdulrahman had three years and five months l
COQUITLAM, B.C. — Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who they say keyed about 400 vehicles at a car dealership in the city. Police say that between January and April, they received three separate reports of alleged "mass car 'keying' incidents" at the Journey Chrysler dealership. They released video footage of the suspect dragging a sharp object across the outside of the vehicles, scratching their paint. Police say it resulted in estimated $500,00
A man has died after being attacked by a dog at an address in Greater Manchester, police said.
Sam Brinton left the Department of Energy without explanation following the second luggage theft charge
Elizabeth Holmes will start an 11-year prison sentence after being convicted of four fraud charges in connection with her biotech startup Theranos.
(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani fended off accusations he’s failed to fully comply with his legal duty to produce records and other evidence for two Georgia election workers who are suing him for defamation after becoming targets of 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories he promoted.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy Puts Debt-Limit Talks on ‘Pause’ as Clock Ticks DownDisney Closes Florida Star Wars Hotel, Scraps Plan to Move 2,000 EmployeesMorgan Stanley CEO Gorman to Step Down Within 12 MonthsWall
Iran has executed three men linked to mass protests against the regime on charges of “waging war against God” after they smuggled a letter out of prison urging residents to help free them.
Republicans profusely thanked the FBI agents for their service to the country.
Colombia’s president tweeted children have been found two weeks after crash – but later retracted the statement
TORONTO — The lawyers for a man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer and injuring two others are disputing the characterization of the shooting in Bourget, Ont., as an ambush. Alain Bellefeuille, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in a May 11 shooting that left OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller dead. At the time, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said that Mueller and two other officers were "ambushed and shot" when they responded to a r
A Hammonds Plains, N.S., man will spend at least about eight more years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death during an act of domestic violence in 2020. Stephen Alexander Beckett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. He received an automatic life sentence on Tuesday. According to an agreed statement of facts, Beckett called police to his home on April 2, 2020, and told the 911 dispatcher "that someone needed to come arrest him as he had killed his girlfriend." Beckett lat
SYDNEY, N.S. — Police in Cape Breton say a man is facing 21 charges after they seized seven firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and police clothing and equipment believed to be from the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police. Cape Breton Regional Police issued a statement Friday saying officers were dispatched on May 11 to investigate a domestic disturbance in Sydney, N.S., adding that the 30-year-old suspect fled the scene. Police say he was arrested the next day in Millville, N.S., nor
MONTREAL — One of Quebec's most wanted criminals was recaptured this week after escaping more than four years ago from a federal prison. Denis Bégin disappeared on Feb. 15, 2019, from a minimum security unit at the Federal Training Centre, north of Montreal. He was caught by Montreal police on Monday, but police said his arrest was not connected to his escape; they refused to give details. Bégin, 62, was serving a life sentence for a 1993 murder committed in Montreal when he escaped. A news rele
The remains of a Georgia woman killed 46 years ago were identified and confirmed as a victim of Samuel Little, known as the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, authorities said Thursday. Yvonne Pless was about 20 when Little killed her in 1977, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Little, who died in December 2020, confessed in 2018 to killing two Macon women, prompting Georgia investigators to travel to Texas in 2019 to interview him.