Multiple injured, suspect dead in DMAX facility shooting

One of the men who killed Sgt. Andrew Harnett when fleeing a traffic stop has been granted day parole and will live in Calgary. On New Year's Eve 2020, Harnett was dragged 400 metres by a fleeing SUV before he was flung into oncoming traffic. The passenger in the SUV that night was Amir Abdulrahman, 21, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was handed a five-year sentence in January 2022. With about 18-months credit for the time he'd already served, Abdulrahman had three years and five months l