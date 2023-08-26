Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Shooting in Jacksonville

Multiple fatalities were reported after a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, August 26, local media reported, citing the city’s mayor.

According to the report, the shooting occurred at a Dollar General store northwest of the city and police and SWAT teams were at the scene.

Video filmed by Leah Slagle shows police and emergency services blocking lanes near near Kings Road on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Credit: Leah Slagle via Storyful