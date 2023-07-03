Multiple Fatalities as Israel Targets 'Terrorist Operatives' in Jenin

At least seven Palestinians were reported killed as Israeli forces launched airstrikes and carried out ground operations in Jenin in the early hours of July 3.

The Palestinian agency WAFA said three people were killed in airstrikes before ground forces entered the area of the Jenin refugee camp.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes were targeting the base of a newly established militant group, the Jenin Brigades, which the IDF said was close to UN facilities and a school.

Footage streamed live by Palestinian outlet Jmedia shows protesters burning tires in the West Bank town of Beita. Credit: Jmedia via Storyful