Multiple Explosions Seen in Gaza Strip Amid Israeli Attacks

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said multiple Hamas positions were targeted during attacks on the Gaza Strip, early on Wednesday, May 3.

The IDF said the strikes targeted two weapon manufacturing sites, a concrete factory and a naval post, all operated by Hamas.

On Tuesday sirens sounded across southern Israel, following 21 IDF identified rocket launches towards Israel from Gaza.

Palestinian media outlet WAFA said the fighter jet attacks caused “massive damage” to the north western region of Gaza City, with no casualties recorded.

The escalation in violence comes after Palestinian prisoner, Khader Adnan, died following an 86-day hunger strike while in Israeli prison on terror charges.

Video recorded by Mohamed el Saife shows multiple explosions in the city. Credit: Mohamed el Saife via Storyful