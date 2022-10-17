Multiple Explosions in Central Kyiv as Ukraine Reports Drone Strikes

Central Kyiv was rocked by at least three explosions just before 7am on October 17.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said residential buildings in the central Shevchenkivskiy area had been damaged.

Andriy Yermak, head of President Zelensky’s office, said the attacks were from so-called kamikaze drones, media reported.

The explosions come one week after the capital was hit by Russian missiles in a widespread attack which left 19 people dead.

Video filmed by Dimitri Chichlo, from his room at Kyiv’s Hilton Hotel, shows black smoke rising over the city as explosions are heard.

This is a developing story. Credit: Dimitri Chichlo via Storyful