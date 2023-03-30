Multiple Deaths Reported in Philippines Ferry Fire

At least ten people were killed when a ferry caught fire off an island in the Philippines late on March 29, local authorities said.

The ferry was travelling from Zamboanga City to Jolo and was carrying around 250 people when it caught fire off Baluk-Baluk Island in the Basilan province, the Basilan government said.

Footage released by the Provincial Government of Basilan shows rescue crews working to extinguish the fire. Credit: Provincial Government of Basilan via Storyful