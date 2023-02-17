Multicolored Sheen Observed on Water in East Palestine

A multicolored sheen was seen in a creek in East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday, February 16, amid concern for water conditions since a train carrying toxic substances derailed in the area on February 3.

This footage was captured by Nick Sortor, who said he filmed it in East Palestine on Thursday. In the video’s caption, he wrote, “Even more proof that the EPA is lying to the people of East Palestine. This water is insanely contaminated.”

On the same day, Ohio Senator JD Vance visited an affected creek and called it “disgusting,” adding that he saw dead worms and dead fish in the water.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, around 3,500 aquatic animals died in local rivers and creeks following the train’s crash. “Most of these deaths are believed to have been caused by the immediate release of contaminants into the water,” the agency said.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said locals can get their water tested for free.

On Friday, the Environmental Protection Agency for the region said they would be in the area for “as long as it takes to ensure the health and safety of the East Palestine community.” Credit: Nick Sortor via Storyful