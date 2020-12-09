Multi-vehicle crash shuts WB span of Chesapeake Bay Bridge
SkyTeam 11 reports a multiple-vehicle crash shut down the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Wednesday evening, backing up traffic to Kent Island.
While subject to change, it seems the NHL has its ducks in order for realignment.
Trade talks surrounding Max Pacioretty have reportedly intensified, and Vegas remains open to moving stars like Jonathan Marchessault and Marc-Andre Fleury.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent following the 2020-21 NBA season.
Those who have tested positive will not be eligible for the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship.
More people searched Bryant's name than any other person's in 2020 while NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was the top-searched active athlete.
William Lou is joined by Blake Murphy of The Athletic to preview the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have issued affiliation invitations to four minor-league clubs as part of Major League Baseball's player development overhaul. The club announced Wednesday that invitations have been sent to the Buffalo Bisons (triple-A), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (double-A), Vancouver Canadians (high-A), and Dunedin Blue Jays (low-A). Major League Baseball is contracting the number of guaranteed minor-league affiliations from 160 to 120 next year, leaving teams with four affiliates. Under the new structure the Canadians would become a full-season affiliate of the Blue Jays. The Canadians have been a short-season class-A affiliate of the Jays since 2011. The Bisons and the Fisher Cats have been affiliated with the Blue Jays since 2013 and 2004, respectively. Toronto played its games last season at Buffalo's Sahlen Field after being unable to play at Rogers Centre due to federal COVID-19 restrictions. The Dunedin Blue Jays play in Toronto's U.S. base of operations in Dunedin, Fla. The class-A Lansing Lugnuts, who have been affiliated with the Blue Jays since 2005, were not extended an invitation. The Bluefield Blue Jays, who had been affiliated with the Jays as an advanced rookie team since 2011, ceased operations when the Appalachian League was reorganized as a collegiate summer baseball league. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020. The Canadian Press
<p>Raptors head coach watched like many of us Pascal Siakam struggle in the bubble. A portion of training camp is being used to figure out how to get the All-Star forward easier looks around the rim.</p>
Looking for a gift idea for the sports fan in your life? We're here to help.
The Cowboys and Niners are being booted out of Sunday Night Football in favor of the Browns and Giants, and no that's not a joke.
Michael Jordan's exclusive club, The Grove XXIII, uses drones to deliver drinks and snacks to golfers on the course, and the footage is glorious.
Smith has 35 catches for 749 yards and 11 TDs in Alabama's last four games.
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo praised the “amazing” moves the Milwaukee Bucks have made to improve the team, but the two-time reigning MVP stopped short Wednesday of saying he would sign a supermax contract extension offer.“Right now I’m not focusing on that,” Antetokounmpo said during his first preseason discussion with reporters. “I know my agent, Alex (Saratsis), and (general manager) Jon Horst and the Bucks ownership are focusing on those discussions. I’m just trying to focus on myself and how I can get better, how I can help my teammates be better, how I can be ready Saturday to play our first preseason game.”Antetokounmpo, who turned 26 last week, would be able to receive up to 35% of the salary cap with an 8% escalation each year of the deal under a supermax extension. The Bucks were able to offer a five-year deal worth over $220 million.He has until Dec. 21 to sign the extension, or else he will be eligible to become a free agent after the 2020-21 season. Antetokounmpo said he is letting his agent handle any contract discussions.“I’m not going to lie to you,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m not the type of player who talks with his agent five times a week or seven times a week.”The Bucks spent the off-season trying to upgrade their roster, with mixed success, after they posted the NBA’s best regular-season record in each of the last two years only to fall short in the playoffs.The Bucks acquired veteran guard Jrue Holiday in exchange for guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill and a package of picks, though the move hasn’t officially been announced yet. But a widely reported sign-and-trade with Sacramento that would have brought sharp-shooting swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee fell through as the NBA investigated whether the teams reached an agreement earlier than allowed by league rules.Milwaukee followed that up by re-signing guard Pat Connaughton and agreeing to terms with free-agent guards D.J. Augustin and Bryn Forbes and forwards Torrey Craig and Bobby Portis.“I think their moves have been amazing,” Antetokounmpo said. “All the guys we got, they can help the team, they can defend. Having Holiday on the team is big time. He’s a great leader. He’s a great human being. He can defend. He can score the ball. He’s going to bring that edge that we need. The rest of the guys, I think they’re going to help us, too.”The Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs last season after blowing a 2-0 lead to Toronto in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals. The Bucks struggled to adapt to the Walt Disney World bubble and never regained the form they showed before the pandemic-imposed hiatus.“Last year, we weren’t ourselves,” Antetokounmpo said. “What we showed in the bubble wasn’t ourselves and wasn’t even close to what we can do. Going into this season, our focus is obviously the championship, but before that we’ve got to get better as a unit. We’ve got to create good habits. We’ve got to be the toughest, the nastiest, the team that plays together."He added that he doesn't believe “it’s a championship-or-bust situation."“I want to win a championship. Nobody wants to win a championship more than me,” he said. "But there’s steps to that. You’ve got to keep improving. You’ve got to keep getting better. Hopefully we can get that this year.”The Bucks are chasing their first NBA title since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led them to the championship in 1971. Abdul-Jabbar demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975. Now the Bucks are trying to make sure their biggest star since Abdul-Jabbar also doesn’t leave town.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Megargee, The Associated Press
MUNICH — Defending champion Bayern Munich finished its group stage unbeaten with a comfortable 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday.Goals from Niklas Süle and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw the hosts finish with 16 points from six games in Group A. That's seven points more than Atlético Madrid, which secured second place with a 2-0 win at Salzburg. The Austrian team needed a win against Atlético to progress to the knockout stage and will have to settle for a Europa League place after finishing third in the group.Bayern was already assured of top spot after four games, and its 15-match winning run was ended by Atlético in their 1-1 draw on the fifth matchday.Coach Hansi Flick opted to rest star striker Robert Lewandowski, who had a minor muscular problem after the team’s 3-3 draw with Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday.Canadian youngster Alphonso Davies made his first start since recovering from an ankle injury sustained on Oct. 24.Last-place Lokomotiv had the best chance in a lacklustre first half but Leon Goretzka got in to block Franc¸ois Kamano’s shot minutes before the break. The Bayern midfielder then got up to lead a counterattack, but it ended with Thomas Müller shooting wide.Bayern improved in the second half after Serge Gnabry came on for Müller. Süle’s header from a corner was stopped by Guilherme, who also did brilliantly to deny Gnabry.But there was nothing the Lokomotiv goalkeeper could do to stop Süle from making the breakthrough in the 63rd. Douglas Costa delivered a corner that should not have been given and the defender was unmarked to head it in. Bayern’s Jamal Musiala had been last to touch the ball before it went out of play.Gnabry set up Choupo-Moting to seal the result with a rising shot in under the crossbar in the 80th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A.J. Bouye’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances caps a disheartening first season in Denver for the eight-year veteran and leaves the Broncos without their top three cornerbacks.Bouye’s suspension is the latest blow in a disappointing season rocked by an injury epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic that's snared a wide swath of players, coaches and team executives.“It’s obviously upsetting what happened, but it’s 2020,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “I mean, you can expect anything to happen this year and that’s what we’re doing and when something does pop up, we roll with it and keep moving on.”Bouye received the supplement in question from the same medical professional that led to Will Fuller and Bradley Roby of the Houston Texans getting suspended for six games last week, KOA NewsRadio in Denver reported. Fuller and Roby said last week they had been assured the product was safe, but it turned out to contain a substance on the league’s banned list.“Yeah, I was disappointed for him,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said about an hour after the league suspended Bouye. “Players have to make really, really good judgments with the people they trust with their career and with their finances and obviously something went wrong with this person that he dealt with and trusted. It’s a disappointing situation for everybody.”Fangio said the suspension didn’t catch the team off guard because Bouye informed him of the situation two weeks ago, “so we knew it might be coming, we didn’t know when. This week was earlier than we thought. ”Bouye’s suspension cuts short a disappointing season in Denver, where he missed four games with a shoulder injury and another with a concussion, plus parts of two other games when he got hurt. He finished 2020 with just 23 tackles and seven pass breakups.“He did have a choppy season. I think the injuries played a part in that,” Fangio said, adding Bouye was starting to play better lately “but we’ll just have to see (about his future). It was a rough season for him with the injuries interrupting his availability and play and now having to deal with the PED suspension.”Bouye, who spent his first four seasons with the Texans, was acquired from Jacksonville in the off-season for a seventh-round pick. Including roster bonuses, he was making about $10.3 million this season and was set to earn nearly $12 million next season.Missing the final four games of 2020 will cost Bouye $2.34 million.The suspension would hang over Bouye into 2021 when he’d have to sit out the first two regular-season games. He would be eligible to participate in the off-season, training camp and preseason games.Bouye’s suspension leaves the Broncos (4-8) in a precarious position at cornerback, where starter Bryce Callahan (foot) went on IR last week and must miss at least two more games and rising rookie Essang Bassey suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday night in Kansas City.The Broncos will turn to cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby and rookie Michael Ojemudia on Sunday at Carolina (4-8) with Kevin Tolliver Jr., Duke Dawson Jr. and newly re-acquired safety Will Parks the options in sub-packages.Parks, who was claimed off waivers from Philadelphia this week, “will stay inside and will play either nickel, dime or safety,” Fangio said.Given the injuries and suspension at cornerback, Parks said he was getting a crash course in the Broncos’ 2020 playbook. “Everything that I was doing last year, so my book is big so far," he said. "My notes are all over the place. Obviously, with the guys going down I’ve definitely got to prepare for every position, all of them.”The Broncos are also bracing for another suspension. Running back Melvin Gordon has a court case next week on a drunken driving arrest from October, and the new collective bargaining agreement calls for three-game suspensions in such situations.NOTES: QB Jeff Driskel and KR Deontae Spencer remain in COVID-19 protocols. ... RG Graham Glasgow (foot) was held out of practice Wednesday along with ILB Mark Barron (illness) and RT Demar Dotson. ... S Trey Marshall (shin) returned to practice on a limited basis. With the temperature at 67 degrees, the Broncos practiced in shorts.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their picks for the Steelers-Bills game on Sunday Night.
PARIS — A day after walking off the field in protest, players from Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir returned to the Parc des Princes and knelt together with match officials in a display of unity against racism.When their Champions League game resumed, Neymar put on the kind of display that would normally dominate the headlines, scoring a hat trick as PSG easily secured top spot in its group by routing Basaksehir 5-1 on Wednesday.But the result was of secondary importance in this game, especially with PSG already assured of advancing to the knockout stages. On Tuesday, the players walked off the field in protest after fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania allegedly used a racial term when identifying Pierre Webo, a Black assistant coach with Basaksehir.“Nothing beats actions. We’re tired of this, we never want to experience this again,” PSG striker Kylian Mbappe told broadcaster Telefoot. "We weren’t disappointed about not playing (on Tuesday), we were proud of it. Because if you let this kind of thing happen then it becomes the norm.”On Wednesday, players came back out to warm up wearing T-shirts with “No To Racism” written on them. They then gathered to kneel with the four officials, who had replaced those from Tuesday.Neymar was among many players raising fists in the centre circle and bowed his head pensively.Match officials also wore the T-shirts, which featured the club logos of both sides.There were two banners side by side in the stadium with a message against racism, written in English and French, and another supporting Webo, who also wore the T-shirt when he warmed up with the squad.“There are many more important things than football, than sport,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. “They made a very strong decision and showed solidarity toward their opponents. It was a very brave decision, in the dressing room it was really clear they wanted to do this.”The game restarted with the clock at 13 minutes, 30 seconds with a free kick for Basaksehir. That was the moment when play was suspended with the score at 0-0.Once play resumed, Basaksehir simply had no answer for Neymar.For the opening goal, he turned and placed the ball through a defender's legs before curling the ball in from the edge of the penalty area in the 21st minute.His next came in the 38th from Kylian Mbappe's pass and and then passed up his first chance at a hat trick by letting Mbappe take a 42nd minute penalty to end his long goal drought.Five minutes after the break, Neymar swapped passes with Angel Di Maria and curled the ball in again from 20 metres for his third.“It was a very complete performance,” Tuchel said. “When Neymar's in form he’s the main man, he was excellent today. He’s really gaining in confidence.”Mbappe added the fifth midway through the second half, after Mehmet Topal had bundled in a consolation goal. Mbappe had not scored in nine previous Champions League games dating back to November last year, but became the youngest to reach 20 goals at 21 years, 355 days.The game had drawn worldwide attention on Wednesday after the players on became enraged at the language used by Coltescu when identifying Webo to referee Ovidiu Hategan, who had asked which assistant coach should be sent off.Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu, asking him to leave the field, while PSG striker Kylian Mbappe was heard saying he did not want to play unless Coltescu left.New footage from broadcaster RMC on Wednesday shows Coltescu explaining to PSG's sporting director Leonardo why he used the Romanian word “negru” — which means black — to describe Webo.Television footage captured an exchange in which Hategan was told by Coltescu that Webo should be reprimanded for his behaviour on the sidelines following a heavy foul on one his team's players.“Go and give it (the red card) to the Black one, this is not possible (tolerable), go and identify him, go verify, the Black one over there,” Coltescu said, in Romanian, about Webo.Webo was heard to repeat at least six times “Why you say negro?” as he sought an explanation from Coltescu and had to be restrained by another member of Basaksehir’s staff.Basaksehir striker Demba Ba twice asked “Why is the fourth official saying ‘negro?’” while Mbappe continued to ask the referee for an explanation.The use of the word prompted much debate as to its usage in Romania. But French Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu, of Romanian origin, said the main point was that a person should never be identified in this way.“Pointing at a person someone via (skin) colour, that is unacceptable and inexcusable,” she said on French radio.UEFA is launching an investigation.The French soccer league, meanwhile, announced that players will be asked to gather around a slogan reading “Let's continue to gain ground against racism” before matches in the first and second division this weekend.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
PIRAEUS, Greece — Olympiakos secured a third-place finish in its Champions League group to drop into the last 32 of the Europa League despite a 2-0 home loss to Porto on Wednesday.Marseille could have climbed above Olympiakos by bettering the Greek team's result on the final round of group games, but lost 3-0 at Manchester City. Olympiakos finished tied for points with Marseille but had a superior head-to-head record.Otavio and substitute Matheus Uribe led Porto to its fourth Champions League win of the season after playing a largely second-string side.Porto was awarded a penalty in the 10th minute following a lengthy consultation with the video assistant referee before Jose Holebas was penalized for handling the ball.Otavio scored from the spot and his teammates looked comfortable absorbing the pressure before Uribe sealed the game with a powerful shot through the Olympiakos players in the 77th.Having already secured second place to advance to the knockout stage, Porto coach Sergio Conceicao rested several regular starters but his young players effectively held Olympiakos back at an empty Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.In a game with little goalmouth action, the Greek team missed two clear chances to equalize.In the 15th, Giorgos Masouras skillfully controlled a long ball from Andreas Bouchalakis but shot over the bar with only goalkeeper Diogo Costa to beat.Youssef El-Arabi shot wide in the 54th with Porto’s defence out of position.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
SALZBURG, Austria — Yannick Carrasco scored late to seal a 2-0 win for Atlético Madrid’s at Salzburg on Wednesday that sent the Spanish team into the Champions League knockout stage.The Belgian forward’s 86th-minute goal ensured Atlético finished second in Group A, seven points behind defending champion Bayern Munich, which defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 at home at the same time.Salzburg, which finished third in the group, needed a win against Atlético to progress to the knockout stages at the Spanish side’s expense.But Atlético relied on luck at times as Mergim Berisha and Enock Mwepu both struck the post for Salzburg.Berisha set the tone for the game when he struck the post in the second minute.The home side maintained its early pressure and Dominik Szoboszlai – reportedly a winter target for the likes of Leipzig and Real Madrid – drew a good save from Jan Oblak in the 16th.Marcos Llorente went close as Atlético finally responded in the 24th, and the visitors went on to score through Mario Hermoso in the 39th.Yannick Carrasco sent in a free kick after Joa~o Fe´lix had been fouled by Zlatko Junuzovic´ and Hermoso rose to deflect it in past goalkeeper Cican Stankovic´.Szoboszlai could have equalized early in the second half but placed his shot wide of the left post with only the goalkeeper to beat.The home side also had two penalty appeals denied by VAR reviewsMwepu’s effort against the post late on was as close as Jesse Marsch’s team got before Carrasco met A´ngel Correa’s cross with a fine finish to seal the win.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
MIAMI — Tua Tagovailoa was walking to his car after practice Wednesday when he passed rookie teammate Rob Hunt, who was on a Zoom call while sitting in the parking lot.“Rob Hunt’s got a nice car here. Wooo," Tagovailoa said, peering into the passenger's side window.After Tagovailoa departed, Hunt revealed he drives a Kia Telluride. And Tagovailoa?“I don’t know if I can tell this,” Hunt said. “He’s definitely driving a nice car. I give it — I'm not really a big car guy, but a lot of guys would give his car a 10.”Whatever Tagovailoa drives, he has showed an ability to navigate bumps in the road.The Miami Dolphins' top draft pick was benched in the fourth quarter of their most recent loss Nov. 22 at Denver. He sat out the next game because of a thumb injury that still has him limited in practice. He was unhappy with how he practiced last week, and with how he played in the first half Sunday against hapless Cincinnati.Tagovailoa rebounded with his best stretch yet in the NFL. The Dolphins switched to no-huddle to start the second half, and Tagovailoa played better when he played faster, directing three consecutive scoring drives as Miami rallied to win 19-7.Coach Brian Flores wasn't surprised that Tagovailoa got it together.“I’ve been talking about his resiliency for weeks. Nobody's listening," Flores said. "Look, this is a tough kid. He knows how to deal with adversity.”That trait likely will serve Tagovailoa well Sunday. More bumps in the road are certain when Miami (8-4) hosts reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City (11-1) in a game that could stamp the Dolphins as legitimate playoff contenders or pretenders.Will Tagovailoa and his offence try to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and his offence by employing the up-tempo approach that seemed like a breakthrough last week?Flores said meh.“No-huddle, that’s kind of the big thing that everyone’s talking about right now,” the coach said. "We’ve just got to do a good job of executing. You can no-huddle, you can huddle, you can do whatever you want. But if you don’t execute, none of it works.”Offensive co-ordinator Chan Gailey might have been trying to throw the Chiefs off, but he was more enthusiastic about the potential role of no-huddle with Tagovailoa going forward.“We will continue to use it,” Gailey said. “How much? I think it will depend on the game; it will depend on the situation. We felt like that would help us in the second half of the last game, and obviously it did.”After Miami went up-tempo, Tagovailoa completed 13 of 16 passes for 167 yards during three third-quarter possessions, each of which resulted in a score. He looked more decisive, with quick releases that further fueled the offence's acceleration.“When you’re on the ball and you’re going fast, it confuses the defence," Tagovailoa said. "They need to get lined up, and can’t get their call in at times. Then when you have guys motioning, it confuses their call if they have a blitz on, or the coverage they’re going to run."The Dolphins' disruptive defence has allowed Tagovailoa to be primarily a caretaker quarterback so far, and he has been adequate in that role, throwing no interceptions while going 4-1 as a starter.Against the Chiefs he'll likely need to be more aggressive, because Miami might need a lot of points to win.Not that Tagovailoa ever expected a smooth ride.“Adversity has always been in my life,” he said. “That’s just life. And in the NFL, it's a continuous learning process.”NOTES: The Dolphins placed cornerback Jamal Perry on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Running back Matt Breida has been on the list since last week. Perry has played in 10 games with one start this season.___Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteven Wine, The Associated Press