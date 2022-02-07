Multi-million dollar home up in flames

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022

BEIJING (AP) — It has come up in conversations for four years. The Crash. USA Luge’s Emily Sweeney has had hundreds of them in her sliding career, yet there’s only one that people want to talk about. Such is what happens after somebody breaks their neck and their back at the Olympics. Now four years removed from the scare of her life, Sweeney is back on her sport’s biggest stage. She’s one of the many legitimate medal hopefuls in the women’s luge event at the Beijing Olympics, which begins Monda