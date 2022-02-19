Multi-car crash involving stolen vehicle temporarily shuts down I-80 westbound lanes
A multi-car crash involving a stolen vehicle temporarily shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 80 on the Yolo Causeway, causing a large backup Friday evening. Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired and a gunman running through the neighborhood of the 300 Block of Silver Eagle Road around 4 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said in a release. A witness told police the gunman then stole a vehicle. A Sacramento police helicopter located the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when authorities say the vehicle collided with multiple other cars on the Yolo Causeway.