Mud, Water Cover Roads in Lafitte, Louisiana, Days After Hurricane Ida

Southern Louisiana officials surveyed damage caused to Lafitte, Louisiana, where Ida’s impact left roads covered in mud and water on Sunday, September 5, footage shows.

Video shared to Facebook by Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet shows the conditions in lower Lafitte on Sunday.

Templet wrote on Twitter that residents should note the “several inches” of mud made the roads

“very slick.”

“Unless you have a vehicle with tires that can handle this, we recommend that you wait to get there until roads can be better cleaned,” he said. Credit: Ricky Templet via Storyful