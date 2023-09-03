How much warmer temps will get for the week ahead

Reuters Videos

STORY: Typhoon Saola left a trail of destruction in Hong Kong, as it battered the financial hub Friday into Saturday.A glass panel fell from an office building, water gushed from broken pipes, and fallen trees were strewn over numerous roads.Businesses, schools and financial markets were shut, as Hong Kong imposed its highest hurricane storm signal 10 on Friday night.One resident, Marianne Bray, described how the storm felt at its worst."The wind is absolutely ferocious and the closest reading is on an island next to us which is around 140 km an hour so in the village where I live we had aircons blown off roofs and doors so it is actually, we came home, we were trying to come home before the storm got really bad. It was actually really frightening because we thought things were going to fall on us."By early Saturday, authorities downgraded the typhoon warning in Hong Kong... its normally bustling streets were lined with trees uprooted by strong winds. Super typhoon Saola was among the strongest storms to hit southern China in decades. After lashing out at Hong Kong, the typhoon made landfall in Guangdong. Floods were seen in Huizhou, and hundreds of thousands were evacuated from high-risk areas.A second typhoon, Haikui, is approaching Taiwan.It's set to hit the island on Sunday before heading to China's province of Fujian.