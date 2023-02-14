'So much fun': The couple behind Sac's only independently Black-owned beauty, barber college

Throughout the month of February, we are profiling some notable African Americans who have made a significant impact on Northern California. For nearly 25 years, Robert and Tracy Brown have been giving their customers another look at their salon. "We have so much fun. I don’t think we really take days off because we have so much fun doing what we do and pouring into young people," Rob Brown said. KCRA 3's Brandi Cummings reports.

