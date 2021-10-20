MTV to hold award show in solidarity with LGBTQ+

MTV is going ahead with plans to hold its Europe Music Awards in Budapest next month, it said on Tuesday, to show solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ+ community.

That follows Hungary's parliament passing a law in June banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s.

In a memo to staff, MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide President and Chief Executive Chris McCarthy said the decision "may surprise" those familiar with the law, which rights groups and the European Union have criticised.

"The decision was very clear to all of us. We should not move the event," McCarthy said.

"Instead, we should move forward, using the show as an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and around the world as we continue to fight for equality for all."