Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School closed Friday due to 'suspicious vehicle on campus'

CBC

Alexandra Masse remembers the day she went home crying in the spring of 2020 after a staff member at NSCAD University looked at her and said, "it makes sense the virus came from China because the Chinese are so dirty." "I genuinely feel it's an unsafe place if you're a minority there," said Masse, who is half Chinese and graduated from the textile and fashion program in 2022. She is one of seven current and former students who spoke to CBC News about their experiences with racism at the school.