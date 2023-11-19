MSU pulls away from USM in Starkville
Mississippi State holds off and pulls away from Southern Miss in the second half enroute to a 41-20 win over the Golden Eagles at Davis Wade Stadium. Bradley Davis as the full recap.
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ Joe Burrow shook his head, screamed and jogged to the locker room because the pain in his right wrist wouldn’t allow him to throw a football on the sideline. Another week in the NFL, another injured quarterback. Burrow is no ordinary QB, however. He’s the franchise for Cincinnati. With him, the Bengals were Super Bowl contenders. They’ve won consecutive division titles and an AFC c
MONTREAL — The Montreal Carabins and University of British Columbia Thunderbirds each advanced to the Vanier Cup on Saturday with convincing bowl wins on home turf. The Carabins scored a convincing 29-3 win over the Western Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre, while UBC crushed the visiting St. Francis Xavier X-Men 47-17 in the Mitchell Bowl at Vancouver's Thunderbird Stadium. In Montreal, quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked the Carabins to an early lead when he finished off a 70-
