MSU publishes document for guidance on inclusive speech
The most recent inclusive language guide from Michigan State University has caused a slight stir on social media as some feel like the document goes too far.
Brittany Furlan shared some NSFW revelations about her sex life with husband Tommy Lee in a new comedy routine
Two truck drivers from B.C.'s North Thompson took matters into their own hands last month when they stopped a commercial vehicle making the type of unsafe lane change they say could have led to another crash on a stretch of highway that's already killed five people this year. John Keating, who says he has been in the commercial trucking industry for more than two decades, captured the lane change on his dashcam video on March 24 around 7 a.m.: a southbound lowbed trailer illegally passed vehicle
After an assault left teenager Kelsey Moore with a broken neck and loss of vision in one eye, he and his family are suing the other kids involved.
The extremist lawmaker tried to rewrite history during a widely criticized interview with CBS journalist Lesley Stahl.
In a TikTok posted by an audience member on Saturday, two concertgoers can be seen grinding on each other while Swift performed in Arlington, Texas.
The woman suspected of assassinating a propagandist has confessed to delivering a bomb hidden inside a statuette, as her husband claimed the 26-year-old was “set up” by Russia’s FSB.
The "60 Minutes" reporter's incredulous reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene stirred debate among viewers.
Metropolitan Nashville Police DepartmentAuthorities revealed Monday that Nashville mass killer Audrey Hale fired off 152 rounds during the assault at the Covenant School that left six dead and sent a church community into mourning. The shocking detail emerged in the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s latest update on their investigation, which also revealed that Hale plotted the massacre for months in writings found inside his car and home.“[Hale] documented, in journals, [their] plannin
Trent Lehrkamp was intoxicated from a mix of alcohol and "controlled substances" and was found covered in urine, police said.
Igor Girkin, who once led a group of Russian militants in Donetsk, said Moscow is sleepwalking toward defeat in Ukraine, per Ukrayinska Pravda.
She shared the photo while teasing her food and travel television series ‘Searching for Mexico.’
Donald Trump will be placed under arrest on Tuesday and informed that he has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records, according to a source who has been briefed on the procedures for the arraignment of the former president.
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said Monday they have found four dead bodies in the city’s hotel zone near the beach. The announcement of the deaths came less that a week after a U.S. tourist was shot in the leg in the nearby town of Puerto Morelos. Last week in Puerto Morelos, a U.S. tourist was approached by several suspects, and they shot him in the leg.
Grey’s Anatomy‘s Caterina Scorsone is opening up about a devastating personal tragedy she suffered earlier this year. In a moving Instagram post on Monday, the actress revealed, “A couple of months ago my house burned down… while getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time,” before adding, “Smoke began to seep up through […]
Kate Middleton is allegedly upset about Prince William's lack of response to Prince Harry's book Spare.
'Jeopardy!' host and 'Big Bang Theory' cast member Mayim Bialik debuted a new, shorter hairstyle on Instagram. Fans loved it and commented on her latest look.
After the release of Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story doc in January, Furlan posted and deleted a TikTok joking that Anderson wouldn't care if she died
Let's go, Shania! The country queen continued her colorful style streak on the 2023 CMT Awards red carpet
“What’s in the heart, the mouth speaks,” another Twitter user wrote
A Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump last week. The former president is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.