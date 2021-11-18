MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial

The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial banned MSNBC from the courthouse Thursday after police said they briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors. (Nov. 18)

