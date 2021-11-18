MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial

The Canadian Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In his eighth season directing the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer has become well-accustomed to the twice-annual headaches of trying to prepare for and play against Aaron Rodgers. The angst has hardly been misplaced. In 13 games against the Vikings since Zimmer was hired in 2014, the three-time NFL MVP has 24 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. The four wins Minnesota has under Zimmer against Green Bay in full games Rodgers has played are nowhere near enough for one