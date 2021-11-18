MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial
The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial banned MSNBC from the courthouse Thursday after police said they briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors. (Nov. 18)
Some fans allegedly had anti-management signs confiscated before "Fire Benning" chants filled Rogers Arena during yet another brutal Canucks loss.
The Raptors have no shortage of capable defenders, but they're having trouble playing together.
Robbie Ray becomes the first Blue Jays pitcher to win the Cy Young since Roy Halladay.
Here are some recommended DFS lineup options for Round 7 of the NHL Yahoo Cup.
Leon Draisaitl has his nose ahead of everyone in the race for end-of-season hardware, including his superstar teammate.
John Tavares was hearing it from teammates after his Team Canada photoshoot.
The Canucks are an absolute mess right now.
Asher Ray seemed to be having more fun than anyone after it was announced that his dad, Robbie, had won the AL Cy Young.
The Astros ace is staying in Houston.
The Toronto Raptors have lost 5 of their last 6 games and are in danger of falling well below .500 if they can’t get a few wins on their road trip.
Montano says she didn't explicitly consent to being shown nude on film.
The group which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC is reportedly close to purchasing the Penguins, who were last valued at well over $800 million.
Canada's men nearing a World Cup berth after beating Mexico seemed like an absurd proposition even 20 months ago. Twenty years ago, it felt impossible.
Ruggs is required to undergo alcohol testing four times a day as part of his house arrest agreement.
MLB's worst pitcher in 2019 was the NL's best in 2021.
We're now more than a month into the NHL season, which is enough time to press the panic button on several teams.
Of the 14 players to receive qualifying offers, 13 turned them down.
WTA chairman Steve Simon doesn't believe the email he received is actually from Peng Shuai, who hasn't been seen or heard from since Nov. 2.
Gameweek 12 features the return of a special player in EPL history, this time under managerial duties, and a couple clashes between top-four hopefuls.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In his eighth season directing the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer has become well-accustomed to the twice-annual headaches of trying to prepare for and play against Aaron Rodgers. The angst has hardly been misplaced. In 13 games against the Vikings since Zimmer was hired in 2014, the three-time NFL MVP has 24 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. The four wins Minnesota has under Zimmer against Green Bay in full games Rodgers has played are nowhere near enough for one