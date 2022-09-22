MRA standout Joshua Hubbard commits to Ole Miss basketball

MRA's star guard Joshua Hubbard, the number one player in the state of Mississippi 2023 class, commits to the Ole Miss basketball program. Head coach Kermit Davis is getting another star from the Jackson metro area as Callaway product and McDonald's All-American Daeshun Ruffin is on the team as well. Hubbard is the career scoring leader for MAIS basketball and still has his senior year to not only increase his scoring totals but try to capture the all-time scoring record in the state of Mississippi. The senior guards says Ole Miss was the right place for him and another talented basketball player is staying in state.