Mr. Irv: The legend of Pasadena
The Dallas Stars forward and Alexis Durham went for a scenic walk along a trail when he got down on one knee.
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
Get to know the Spanish tennis player's parents, Carlos Sr. and Virginia, and brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime
Tennis’s prodigal son sported a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic.
The Stephen Curry vs. Magic Johnson debate drew in Michael Jordan.
Snider says he was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder last summer after years of "burying pain deep down."
Alek Manoah's season is primed to continue, even if he's no longer on the Toronto Blue Jays major-league roster.
The architect posted a rendering on Instagram.
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
With Auston Matthews' pivotal contract extension sorted out, how does Brad Treliving's first summer as Maple Leafs GM grade out?
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul DeJong had a memorable first day with the Giants with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in San Francisco's 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. San Francisco salvaged the final game of the three-game series to finish 2-4 on the trip, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Bryce Harper's homer that rang off the foul pole in right field. It was Doval's fourth straight blown s
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
The Auston Matthews era in Toronto will continue as the Maple Leafs have extended their superstar center.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has already scheduled shoulder replacement surgery and plans on having a pair of hernia operations at the end of this season. The 64-year-old knows his recovery period will be lengthy, and spending another year in the dugout is not conducive to making it a smooth process. Francona, however, isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement after 11 seasons with the franchise. “I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Camryn Rogers feels that much more confident ahead of next summer's Olympics now that she's a world champion. Rogers won the gold medal in the women's hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, becoming the second Canadian woman to win gold at the worlds. Perdita Felicien, who won the 100-metre hurdles in 2003, was the first. Rogers' first throw of 77.22 metres stood as the winner. No other thrower hit the 77-metre mark. “I am so excited," Rogers
The New York Yankees radio announcer gave her two cents on the team's performance as they sit in last place in their division.
STATESVILLE, NC — This morning, GMS Racing officials announced it will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2023 race season. GMS Fabrication, a separate entity that has operated alongside the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race team, will also close its doors following the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. “During the past nine years, […]
Novak Djokovic struck the latest blow in his burgeoning rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the US Open when he defeated the young Spaniard at the Cincinnati Open.
TORONTO — It seems CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has plenty to smile about at the halfway point of the '23 season. The CFL released a midseason report Wednesday that stated attendance in its three major markets (Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal) is up, along with the league's viewership ratings in the 25-to-54 demographic. Also, fan engagement on its social media channels and page views on the league's website have both experienced double-digit increases. "Look, there's always work to do," Ambr
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case Thursday against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team's victory in the Women’s World Cup final. The governing body's disciplinary committee will weigh if Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales violated its code relating to "the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.” Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips