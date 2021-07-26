Mozambique jihadist insurgency: Rwandan troops kill 30 jihadists near Palma

In this edition, at least 30 jihadists have been killed by Rwandan forces who were deployed to Mozambique. Rwanda is just one of several countries that sent troops to the country after a recent uptick in activity by Shabaab Islamist militants. Also, Tunisia has received foreign aid to help battle Covid-19. This as hospitals are overwhelmed and running out of oxygen. And, France 24 speaks to Christine Amisi, one of Africa's top doctors in the efforts to help rape survivors.