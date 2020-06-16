Moviegoing gets a makeover
Moviegoing gets a makeover
Cinemas in Italy are reopening
with new safety measures
Scroll to continue with content
like temperature scanning
rigorous cleaning
and two empty seats between spectators
(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) OPERATIONAL MANAGER OF UCI CINEMAS IN ITALY, GIOVANNI PLANO, SAYING:''Today is the first day of reopening. We are all very tense and emotional because this is a new start for the world of cinema. We are very happy to be able to reopen.''
Face masks are compulsory
in communal areas
but can be removed during screening