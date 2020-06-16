Moviegoing gets a makeover

Cinemas in Italy are reopening

with new safety measures

like temperature scanning

rigorous cleaning

and two empty seats between spectators

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) OPERATIONAL MANAGER OF UCI CINEMAS IN ITALY, GIOVANNI PLANO, SAYING:''Today is the first day of reopening. We are all very tense and emotional because this is a new start for the world of cinema. We are very happy to be able to reopen.''

Face masks are compulsory

in communal areas

but can be removed during screening