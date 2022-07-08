Mouse Fed Cheese Snack in Oklahoma Sheriff's Office

A mouse was given a cheese snack and released outside after it was found in a vent in the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 8.

The footage shows the critter, nicknamed “Mr. Jingles” after the mouse in the film The Green Mile, nibbling on a cracker in a cardboard box.

“After a meal of cheese and crackers, some water, and a nap, Mr. Jingles was released into a field next to our building,” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook. Credit: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful