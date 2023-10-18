Mourning Palestinians hold US responsible for Gaza war

STORY: "Generations will not forget and history will be recorded that it was your administration, your billions of dollars, your support with weapons of mass destruction to the Israel Defense Forces," said Khan Younis resident, Mansour Chuman.

"They were all children and women, sleeping inside their homes," added Khan Younis resident Mahmoud Astal.

Biden's visit comes a day after a strike on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of Palestinians, deepening tensions in the Middle East. Palestinian officials an Israeli airstrike. Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, which denied blame.

Biden's complex diplomatic mission to the Middle East was supposed to calm the region and shore up humanitarian efforts for Gaza, but after the hospital strike, Jordan cancelled a planned summit with Biden, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.