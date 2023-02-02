Mourners Pay Respects at Tyre Nichols Funeral in Memphis

Mourners paid their respects to Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died after being beaten by police, at his funeral service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, February 1.

Local media reported the funeral was held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.

The service was attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, who said, “This is a family that lost their son and their brother through an act of violence at the hands and the feet of the people who had been charged in keeping them safe."

Civil rights activist the Rev Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy, while Ben Crump, the Nichols’s attorney, demanded justice.

Video by Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee shows the congregation applauding.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that Nichols died in hospital on January 10. Five former officers have been charged with second-degree murder. Credit: Sheila Jackson Lee via Storyful