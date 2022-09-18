Mourners in London moved by Queen's family at vigil

STORY: Nicola Standen said her whole experience of being there was "overwhelming", and that it was "a very special moment" to see the Queen’s family "united in grief, supporting each other".

Stewart Putland, a former Royal Marine soldier, called the late Elizabeth "everybody's Queen", while Shehla Rashid added she was "just also a very much loved member of a family and you can see that she is very much loved and missed" by the whole family.

The Queen's coffin will lie in state until early Monday (September 19). It will then be borne through London in a state funeral before being finally interred in a private service at Windsor Castle.