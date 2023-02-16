Mourners Gather at London Vigil for Murdered Teen Brianna Ghey

A large crowd shone flashlights in silence outside the Department for Education in London on Wednesday, February 15, in tribute to 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was found stabbed to death in a park in Warrington, Cheshire, at the weekend.

Footage recorded by David Allwood shows the vigil in Westminster, where protesters were heard calling on politicians to “Protect Trans Youth.”

Cheshire Constabulary said on Wednesday that two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and girl, had been charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey.

Ghey’s body was found in Linear Park, Culcheth, on Saturday afternoon, February 11.

The force said on Tuesday that “all lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime”.

Wednesday’s vigils follow similar action in Liverpool and Bristol on Tuesday. Credit: David Allwood via Storyful