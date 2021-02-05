Mourinho: I don't need others to put pressure on me
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho insists he is not feeling under pressure and can win trophies as he previewed his side's game against West Brom.
For track and field athletes travelling Europe during a global pandemic, there are worse places to be housed than the National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance in Paris. Canadian runner Charles Philibert-Thiboutot has access to a pair of outdoor tracks, two indoor surfaces and weight training facilities before competing outdoors in a 5,000-metre race on Feb. 26 in Toulon, a port city in south east France. "We're not really missing anything," he said in a phone interview, describing the campus-like bubble environment. "With the COVID situation it's ideal to get my training, food and accommodation in one place. I don't have to go to the grocery store or run errands." While Philibert-Thiboutot arrived last weekend to a dorm room that is less-than-luxurious and minus a television, the cafeteria does provide large portions of food to the Olympic-calibre athletes from various sports. "They need to feed some big guys," he said, laughing. And what is a man to do after hauling his Xbox video game console nearly 8,000 kilometres from his training base in Vancouver? "Jimmy Gressier [the future of French long-distance running] has made it a mission for us to try to fetch a TV," Philibert-Thiboutot said. "I'll get that thing set up sooner than later." Joking aside, the Quebec City native's top priority is to be at his best on the track and in the weight room early in the year in hopes of improving his world ranking and run under the Tokyo Olympic standard in the 1,500 and 5,000. Philibert-Thiboutot has yet to establish a ranking in the 5,000 since injuries in 2019 limited him to one indoor race in Boston during the original qualifying window before coronavirus forced the Games to be postponed last March and rescheduled to this summer. "The French athletes have been raving about how they see gains from focusing 100 per cent on training here," said Philibert-Thiboutot, who also plans to watch Netflix on his laptop and read during his downtime the next three weeks. "Sometimes after runs I'll have an ice bath rather than going back to my room. It's going to be a lot of alone time but it's about focusing on training." 'My body is feeling better than ever' The 30-year-old began his European tour on Jan. 29 at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meet in Karlsruhe, Germany, where he clocked 7:49.82 in the 3,000 to set a Quebec record. This weekend, Philibert-Thiboutot will fly 470 km back to Germany to run an indoor 1,500 on Sunday in Dortmund, his first at the distance indoors since Feb. 3, 2018 at the Millrose Games in New York City. "There is a lot of anticipation because training has been going well and my body is feeling better than ever," said Philibert-Thiboutot, whose 3:34.23 personal best in the outdoor 1,500 from 2015 is under the 3:35 Tokyo standard. "I've improved my speed endurance in the 3K and 5K the last few months and want to see how that translates to the 1,500." Felix Lapointe, who began coaching Philibert-Thiboutot 10 years ago at Laval University in Quebec City, told CBC Sports the three-time Canadian champion isn't "perfectly ready" for a 1,500 since Philibert-Thiboutot has focused less on speed work and more on improving his endurance and fitness for the 5,000 in the past year. WATCH | Philibert-Thiboutot wins 3rd straight Canadian title: Modifying the runner's program to include more days off between intense training sessions became necessary when injuries mounted for Philibert-Thiboutot. In recent years, the 2016 Olympian has suffered a stress fracture in his right foot, a left Achilles problem, lower back issues and torn left calf. Philibert-Thiboutot also had an injury scare upon landing in Germany after the 10-hour flight to Frankfurt caused discomfort in his right calf and bothered him late in last week's race, but he returned to full training earlier this week. Lapointe called the 3,000 performance in Germany a good, not great, result and wondered not only if the calf problem was a factor physically and mentally for Philibert-Thiboutot but if they set expectations too high. Philibert-Thiboutot believes working weekly with his physiotherapist since last fall in Vancouver compared to monthly sessions in previous years has improved his biomechanics. "I feel I'm in control [of my body] and I'm not wasting energy early [in races]," he said in reference to his 13:22.24 clocking in the 5,000 on Dec. 4 near Los Angeles, about nine seconds over the 13:13.50 Olympic standard. "Compared to a few years ago, I'm standing up straight, my jaw and shoulders are relaxed, whereas in the past I would grind through the pain early because my biomechanics weren't great." For Philibert-Thiboutot to reach a world-class level in the 5,000, he must improve his speed endurance and be comfortable later in races to use his natural 1,500 speed, Lapointed said. "Maybe part of it is he's only had consistent training over the last six months [because of injuries]," said Lapointe, searching for an answer to Philibert-Thiboutot's recent tendency to fade late in races. "That wasn't a problem a few years ago when he was at his peak in the 1,500. "If he can stay healthy and consistent through the summer season, his fitness will be better, he'll be able to have a better finish in every race and will have the tools to make a world championship and Olympic final."
The story of Super Bowl LV is a simple one: Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes. Sure, two quarterbacks who will never share the field together won't entirely determine whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Kansas City ultimately wins. Maybe K.C.'s banged-up offensive line prevents Mahomes from having a shot. Maybe Tampa Bay's defence takes over. Maybe one of the many star receivers in the game shines. But let's be honest: this year's Super Bowl will be remembered for its quarterbacks. In one corner there's 43-year-old Tom Brady, a six-time champion who, to the surprise of some, left New England — for 20 seasons, the only NFL home he'd ever known — for a fresh start in Florida. In the other corner there's 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, the reigning champion who signed a 10-year, $503-million US contract extension with Kansas City in the off-season. Mahomes, who won MVP in his first season as a starter and Super Bowl MVP in his second, is regarded by many as the next challenger to Brady's claim as the greatest quarterback ever. WATCH | Tom Brady vies for 7th title in Super Bowl LV: If Mahomes' team, favoured to win, comes through, it'll leave him four Super Bowls shy of Brady's career total. But if Brady wins his mind-boggling seventh, at 43 no less, the gap would become nearly impossible for Mahomes to overcome. Imagine if Michael Jordan ever stared down LeBron James in an NBA Finals. The never-ending GOAT debate would have a lot more clarity. "The Super Bowl's the Super Bowl. Being able to go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterback of all time, in his 150th Super Bowl, I mean, it's going to be a great experience for me," Mahomes said on Monday, sarcastically pointing out Brady's penchant for appearing in the NFL's biggest game. Tale of the tape Brady and Mahomes have gone head-to-head twice before, with each winning once. Their marquee matchup came in the AFC championship game two seasons ago when Brady was still a Patriot. In that game, New England jumped to a 14-0 lead, with Kansas City unable to score in the first half. But Mahomes flipped the script in the second, leading his team to 31 points, including three touchdowns and the game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter. When a controversial off-sides call against K.C. negated what would have been a game-ending interception of Brady, the game went to OT. In the extra frame, the Patriots won the coin toss and promptly marched for a touchdown. Mahomes never got the ball. Advantage: Brady (despite two picks to Mahomes' zero). The second matchup came in November, when Mahomes boosted K.C. to a 17-0 lead and Brady's second-half comeback attempt fell three points short. While Brady's line of 345 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions was nice, Mahomes responded with a whopping 462 yards, three scores and no picks. Advantage: Mahomes (despite the oddly quiet finish). But don't call Super Bowl LV the grudge match: Brady recently left the door open to playing past 45. The sixth-round pick out of Michigan in the 2000 draft, Brady won Super Bowls in two of his first three seasons as a starter — a feat never matched, unless Mahomes wins on Sunday. He spent 20 seasons in New England paired with future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick. Brady and Belichick were inextricable from each other — until the former jetted to Tampa Bay. A seventh Super Bowl would retroactively give Brady more credit for the first six. He didn't need Belichick reach Super Bowls, it turns out. Regardless, Brady's resume is impeccable. Three MVPs, 14 Pro Bowls, an NFL-record 581 passing touchdowns, second all-time in passing yards. A one-way ticket to the Hall of Fame. He's played in nine Super Bowls and won two-thirds of them, in sometimes incredible ways (see 2017's 28-3 comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons). Challenger to the throne Mahomes, meanwhile, is 44-9 — including 6-1 in the playoffs — as an NFL starter. In all but one of those playoff games, Kansas City scored at least 31 points, and in the one game it didn't, Mahomes left in the third quarter with an injury. In the regular season, Mahomes has already compiled 14,152 passing yards and 114 touchdowns. He's also added 808 yards with his legs — within 200 of Brady's 21-year total. On the surface, Mahomes is more talented than Brady ever was. He has a stronger arm and more mobility, and his dizzying array of arm angles (you may have heard his father was an MLB pitcher) puts his athleticism on full display. Brady is one of the smartest QBs of all-time, a savant at picking apart a defence with quick, short passes in his later years. The move to the Buccaneers renewed his deep attack and blessed him with the top receivers he lacked by the end of his time in New England. WATCH | Bring It In's Super Bowl preview: On Sunday, Brady has a chance to become the first QB to win a Super Bowl at home. When you play in 18 per cent of Super Bowls ever, that's almost bound to happen. He has a chance to affirm his status as leader of the Patriots dynasty, as more than a product of Belichick. He's already defying odds playing football at 43, but winning a Super Bowl at that age would be a different story entirely. He's already cemented his GOAT status, but a win Sunday would put him in an almost-unreachable level. In his way is Mahomes, a possible heir to the throne who may only have a shot to eclipse Brady with a win on Sunday. Mahomes has a chance to rewrite NFL history. Legacies are at stake in Super Bowl LV.
Brett Favre looks at the quarterbacks on display this weekend with an admiration as strong as the throws he made as a Pro Football Hall of Fame player. From Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, to the likelihood of Peyton Manning entering the same hall, to former teammate Aaron Rodgers perhaps taking a third MVP award. It's quite a collection. Favre played against Brady, sees some of himself in Mahomes, has been a long-time friend with the Manning family, and, well, Rodgers is his successor in Green Bay, where Favre won three straight league Most Valuable Player honours. Rodgers will find out during NFL Honors on Saturday night, when The Associated Press hands out its individual awards, if he will get the hat trick. “No question this is the best year statistically for Aaron.” Favre says. "The head scratcher is why they haven’t finished. If I were a betting man, I look at it two ways. Before the Packers-Bucs game, if I were a betting man, I would have a hard time betting against Brady. But there is no question in my mind that the hottest team in football, AFC or NFC, didn't matter, was the Packers. "Obviously Brady can win against anyone, you don’t bet against him because he will prove you wrong. But I thought, going into Lambeau — earlier in the year when they played the Bucs — the Packers were not playing as well, not as consistent. But here lately they were consistent, and I was thinking this could even be a blowout just because Aaron was playing so well. I don’t know if a quarterback has ever been on top of his game in the last eight weeks like Aaron had. “There is no question Aaron played the best. He is consistent every year, don’t get me wrong, but statistically speaking he was unbelievable. And his M.O. is lots of touchdowns and lots of points and very little turnovers, and that has always amazed me. I was always a risk taker, gunslinger, whatever you want to call it. Aaron is not that different from the way I played. The big difference is he doesn’t turn the ball over from an interception standpoint.” Favre, who co-hosts a show on SiriusXM NFL Radio, is eager to hear the Hall of Fame results, while recognizing nobody will be surprised to hear Manning's name as a first-time inductee. Favre has a longstanding relationship with the Mannings, from playing against Peyton and Eli to growing up as a fan of their dad, Archie, at Ole Miss, as well as a friendship with the entire first family of quarterbacking. Favre used to have phone conversations with Peyton when he was a Tennessee Vol. “When you start talking about just playing the quarterback position, the only thing Peyton didn’t have as far as quarterback, that the new age of quarterback has, is mobility,” Favre explains. "But he had everything else. And savviness. He and I have joked and talked about it. “I get a kick out of all the mumbo-jumbo stuff he would do at the line — and it worked. Probably the last half of my career I spent more time trying to figure out how to trick the other team, how can I get them offsides or how can I get them to show what they are going to do blitz-wise? ... And I say all that because all that stuff Peyton did, surely (offensive co-ordinator) Tom Moore didn’t say, `Hey Peyton, come here, let’s do this. I want you to act like you are changing to eight different plays.' Peyton came up with all that and it worked, and statistically I don’t know if he could have been any better for such a long time.” Long time certainly applies to Brady, in his 21st pro season and 10th Super Bowl, with six rings. Favre was in a similar position to what Mahomes is now — back in January 1998, when he was the youngster coming off a Super Bowl victory and facing the “old-timer” in John Elway. “My style of play when I was up and coming was very similar to John Elway: arm strength, mobility, leadership and all that stuff was very similar,” Favre recalls. "I took a lot of pride in that and he and I talked about that. "It’s obviously different, the pandemic and the attention and all this stuff. I am sure Patrick has heard a bunch until he is blue in the face: `What’s it like playing against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. ... How would you feel if he won his whatever number of Super Bowls?' I am sure Patrick has handled it gracefully. "Much like myself: `John has come close many years, this may be his last opportunity, how would you feel Brett?' “Don’t get me wrong, I wanted to win the game. I felt like crap when we lost, to be honest with you." ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press
No matter how many times Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes might find themselves pressured by a pass rusher during the Super Bowl on Sunday, there's an exceptionally strong chance that they'll find a way to throw the ball before they're thrown for a loss. There are few quarterbacks in NFL history who've minimized sacks as much as Brady and Mahomes, one of the few ties that bind these superstars at opposite ends of their career arcs with significantly different playing styles. Of all active quarterbacks in the league with a minimum of 1,500 pass attempts, Mahomes has the best career sack percentage (3.82), albeit with only three years as Kansas City's starter. Drew Brees is second (3.83). Brady is third (4.69). Expand the list to the all-time leaders, and Mahomes is fifth and Brady is 11th. The 43-year-old owner of six Super Bowl rings and three NFL MVP awards had the third-best sack percentage in the league (3.3) in 2020, his first season with Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old Mahomes was sixth (3.6). “He makes our jobs easier if anything,” said Andrew Wylie, who has moved to right tackle for the injury-altered Chiefs. “He’s extremely talented and has great pocket presence where, if he does get a little bit of pressure, he knows what to do to get around it. He gets that ball out fast, too, so we love blocking for Patty on this team.” Whether Mahomes with his escape ability and improvisational skills or Brady with his savviness and vision, each of them have effectively used the art of avoiding the sack in their engineering of a potent offence on the cusp of a championship. “Knowing how to work with your offensive line and knowing how they’re trying to protect you or how they’re trying to throw guys by you or push them in front of you to give you another lane to run and throw with, it’s something that you have to build that chemistry with,” Mahomes said. Brady didn't miss a beat in his move from New England, meshing well enough with his new blockers and enjoying a wealth of down-field targets on the way to a Buccaneers scoring average that ranked third in the league. “Tom does a really nice job of trying to put us as an offensive line, the guys protecting him, in a good position either from a protection standpoint or a concept standpoint,” left guard Ali Marpet said, “or just from a communication standpoint so you have everybody on the same page. He does a nice job of a lot of things that all have a small role in him not getting hit.” Wide receivers have to win their routes and find their way open. Running backs have to know how and where to pick up a blitz. Quarterbacks need to be able to diagnose before and after the snap where the pressure is coming from. The coaching staff has a major role in this, of course, with the onus on the play caller to keep the team out of vulnerable situations and unfavourable matchups. It's not oversimplification, though, to declare that sack totals will spike in a hurry if the linemen aren't able to sustain their blocks. The guys up front for the Bucs were immediately aware of their greater calling as soon as Brady signed. “Their expectations, our expectations, peoples’ expectations of us, it all went up, and considerably with the offensive line. The first thing you say is, ‘If Tom can stand straight up in the pocket, he’ll be all right.’ Well, who does that fall on?" said offensive line coach Joe Gilbert. The Bucs and Chiefs have also shown that it's possible to field a top-tier offence and a championship-level team without the necessity of high draft picks or expensive free agents filling spots along the offensive line. Both teams have devoted plenty of salary cap space to the position, to be sure. Still, the Bucs will play in the Super Bowl with only one first-rounder, rookie right tackle Tristan Wirfs. Marpet and centre Ryan Jensen came from small colleges. New right guard Aaron Stinnie, who has replaced the injured Alex Cappa, went undrafted and was claimed off waivers from Tennessee last year. The Chiefs have only one starter, centre Austin Reiter, who was slated for the lineup before the season started, with their latest injury inconveniently coming to left tackle Eric Fisher in the AFC championship game. “Man, it doesn’t matter if they know our names. We know what we do,” Wylie said. “We’re going in there Sunday to take care of business, man. That’s the thought process that we all have.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
An inviting culture where players are encouraged to speak their minds has been integral in the Chiefs' quest to run it back.