Mountain Lions Filmed Wandering Around California Health Club Property

Security cameras at an Avila Beach health club captured several mountain lions strolling by during the early morning hours of January 18.

Footage shows three mountain lions walking near the Avila Bay Athletic Club & Spa just after 1 am on Tuesday morning.

Brandon Swanson, a wildlife biologist with the San Luis Obispo County California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told local media it appeared the group likely included one female adult and two juvenile mountain lions. Swanson said the big cats are typically solitary, that the mother is “just raising her cubs until they’re good to be on their own” and that the trio would likely separate soon. Credit: Avila Bay Athletic Club & Spa via Storyful