Mountain Lion Spotted Roaming Southern California Neighborhood

A mountain lion was seen roaming through a neighborhood in Westlake Village – a city in California’s Los Angeles County – on December 18.

Footage captured by Robert Malgieri’s home security camera shows the animal strolling down his driveway on Sunday.

In an interview with ABC7, Malgieri said he was “stunned” and “excited” to see the big cat, and that he and his wife had warned neighbors to be careful letting their pets outdoors.

Malgieri told Storyful that his interview sparked some negative comments on ABC7’s Facebook page, including accusations that he prioritized his property and the well-being of pets over that of the mountain lion.

“The intent of the interview was to establish that this is the home and territory of this cat, to not fear the animal, and that there is no intent to relocate or do any harm to this animal,” Malgieri told Storyful. Credit: Robert Malgieri via Storyful