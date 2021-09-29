Mountain Biker's Headcam Captures Beauty of Fall in Utah

A mountain biker in Utah’s Wheeler Canyon used a helmet camera to capture close-up footage of the region’s vibrant fall colors, sharing the results to YouTube on September 24.

This video, shot by Justin McFarland, shows his bike journey through the wooded areas of the canyon, which is located some 8.7 miles (14 kilometres) east of Ogden.

“The Autumn leaves are vibrant in this cool canyon because of the shade, water supply and cooler temperatures,” McFarland told Storyful. Credit: Justin McFarland via Storyful