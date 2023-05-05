Mount Vernon welcomes Flower Mart back for 2023

Friday's weather offered a beautiful start to the 2023 Flower Mart in Baltimore. The Mount Vernon Place Conservancy calls Flower Mart Baltimore's annual rite of spring. It's a Baltimore tradition that dates back to 1911 after the Women's Civic League came up with the idea as a way to advocate for better living conditions in the city. For some, it's not an event to be missed. The event goes until 8 p.m. Friday and returns Saturday with music, and, of course, flowers and plants.