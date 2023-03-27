Mount Healthy police welcome new police chief Monday

The Independent

A dangerous driver who led police on a 95mph chase after "going off the rails" was caught when he got stuck – down a one-way street.Dashcam footage shows Ondrej Kralik, 30, hurtling through tiny villages and careering on the wrong side of the road during the terrifying 10-minute chase.He was finally caught when he tried to escape cops by driving the wrong way down a one-way street but got wedged between an oncoming BMW and a sign post.Officers dragged him out of the silver Kia Creed and arrested him following the heart-stopping pursuit on September 28 last year.Nottinghamshire Police