Mount Etna's Eruption Causes Catania Airport to Shut Down

Italy’s Mount Etna volcano erupted on Sunday, August 13, spewing ash into nearby towns and prompting the closure of a Sicilian airport.

Ash from the eruption caused the closure of Sicily’s Catania international airport until 6 am on Tuesday, the airport said.

Catania’s mayor said bicycles and motorcycles were banned from traveling on the streets for 48 hours while ash was being removed from roadways, while cars were subject to a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour, the local government said.

This footage by Salvatore Lo Giudice shows lava spewing from the crater of Mount Etna. Credit: Salvatore Lo Giudice via Storyful