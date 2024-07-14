Moukoko's skillful double as BVB win the first pre-season match
Watch Youssoufa Moukoko scored twice to help Nuri Sahin's Borussia Dortmund win 7-1 over DEW21.
UFC president Dana White is a longtime supporter and friend of Trump.
That's a new one.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Angel Reese's WNBA record streak of consecutive double-doubles ends at 15 in the Chicago Sky's 81–67 loss to the New York Liberty.
If Diana Taurasi can't return from injury this week, Clark is the logical next woman up for Team USA.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
Bronny James is averaging five points on 23% shooting for the winless Lakers.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
Basketball legend Jerry West was a regular presence at the NBA Summer League. The league honored him by holding his regular courtside seat.
Gabriel has an outside chance to set the NCAA career passing yards record in 2024.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
Macario suffered an ACL injury in 2022 and missed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup while recovering.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
It's been quite a week for Flagg, who put the entire basketball world on notice during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas.
Christian Polanco and guest-co-host Christine Cupo talk about the vacancy left from Gregg Berhalter's firing, plus a recap of the Euro and Copa semi-finals and a finals preview.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.